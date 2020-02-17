Round Rock residents: are your neighborhood roads getting a facelift? Find out here

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Major improvements to local roads could be coming to a Round Rock road near you.

The City of Round Rock recently approved $7.8 million to improve the state of select neighborhoods and arterial roads across the city.

The city says the contracts with Alpha Paving and Texas Materials total $7.8 million and will provide for repairs to curbs, curb ramps, gutters, sidewalks, driveways and pavement as well as pavement milling and overlay.

One of those neighborhoods includes Jester Farms, where you’ll often see parents Rachel and Benhur Khamrang walking with their seven children.

“They run, they walk to the creek,” said Rachel Khamrang. “Depending on the weather, we get out when it’s nicest. It’s our stress relief.”

But sometimes their daily walk comes with bumps along the way.

“Sometimes you’re going along, riding the stroller, or the little one is pushing the stroller, and they hit an uneven sidewalk… BOOM,” said Khramrang.

Specific streets within Jester Farms, Meadow Lake, Ryan’s Crossing and Chandler Creek will be improved in addition to portions of Old Settlers Boulevard, Sunrise Road, University Boulevard and Red Bud Lane.

The near $8 million to repave that literal bump in the road is coming from the city’s 2020 general fund, which comes from sales tax revenue. The street maintenance project also includes some arterial road repairs.

Funds for those improvements come from the Type B, half a cent sales tax fund.

The work is anticipated to begin in early spring and finish by late summer.