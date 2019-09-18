VIDEO: Round Rock Police seeking more information on robbery suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Round Rock Police released surveillance video Wednesday from a robbery inside a convenience store and are asking for help identifying the suspect.

Police say the person robbed the Panther Mar-Valero convenience store at 2950 Joe Dimaggio Blvd. on Sept. 6.

Surveillance footage released by the Road Rock Police Department shows a person wearing a mask approaching the register around 9 p.m. that evening and demanding money from the clerk.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at WilcoCrimeTips.org.

