ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of taking $30,000 worth of jewelry from Marc Robinson Jewelers at the Round Rock Premium Outlets.

According to RRPD, two male suspects ran out of the store with the merchandise on July 25. Surveillance footage offers glimpses of the two men believed to be the suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 671-2709 or click here.