Round Rock police search for person of interest in teen’s stabbing death

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are searching for a person of interest in the September stabbing death of a teen.

Police said they are looking for 18-year-old Raymond Salazar, Jr. in connection with the homicide and death of 17-year-old Adam Hilzer.

On the afternoon of Sept. 25, police responded to a report of a stabbed person on Rawhide Loop, which is in a neighborhood near Sky Ridge Plaza and Quality Inn and Suites. Hilzer was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Salazar currently has an active warrant for a separate deadly conduct incident.

If you have any information, email Detective Patrick Turck at PTurck@roundrocktexas.gov or call (512) 218-7048. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.