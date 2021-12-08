Police: Man in custody after refusing to come out of Round Rock home

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man is in custody after he refused to exit a home in Round Rock Wednesday night, according to Round Rock police.

The incident took place in the 1300 block of Garden Path Drive. The Round Rock Police Department said in an update its officers were called out around 1:15 p.m. to help the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. That turned into a report of a “barricaded subject.”

SWAT responded, and by 6:45 p.m., John Robles, 30, was taken into custody and arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated assault-probation violation.

Round Rock police said there’s no threat to the public.