AUSTIN (KXAN) -- As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for a pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine across the country, many states will now have to issue new guidelines on what to do with vaccine doses that have already been shipped.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said it is asking vaccine providers to immediately pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. DSHS said none of the six cases of blood clots nationwide took place in Texas. So far, Texas has administered more than 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine total.