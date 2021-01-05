Round Rock police looking for tips on Dec. 31 hit-and-run that left man in intensive care

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run that left a man with critical injuries, and they need the public’s help trying to find the person who hit him.

Police said a man was crossing the road in the 1100 block of East Palm Valley Blvd around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 when the vehicle hit him and left the scene. The area is between North Georgetown Street and Sunrise Road.

The man, who was identified in a GoFundMe account as Bob Norton, is now in intensive care.

Police are looking for any information about the driver who fled the scene and what they were driving.

If anyone knows anything about the situation, they should call Round Rock Police at 512-218-5500.