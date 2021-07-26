Round Rock police looking for suspects in Monday morning homicide

Round Rock PD says it is looking for “occupants of a pickup truck” that left a scene near the 16900 block of N. Interstate 35 where a man was found dead in a parking lot with gunshot wounds (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are looking for suspects involved in a homicide that happened Monday morning.

RRPD says it is looking for occupants of a pickup truck that left a scene near the 16900 block of N. Interstate 35 where a man was found dead in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. The address is south of the freeway’s intersection with State Highway 45 and the Round Rock Crossing shopping center near Picadilly Drive.

RRPD said they responded to the call at 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident should call RRPD at 512-218-5500.