Round Rock police looking for man suspected of robbing pharmacy

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing the Texan Pharmacy at 7201 Wyoming Springs Drive in Round Rock Friday.

RRPD police say a man followed a Texan Pharmacy employee into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded multiple bottles of prescription pain medication. The suspect left the store on foot.

If you have any information or tips related to the identification of this man, please contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.

