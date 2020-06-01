Round Rock police looking for bank robbery suspect Monday

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police responded to a reported bank robbery Monday at Verabank, located at 902 E. Palm Valley Blvd., they said.

The suspect is still at large, police say, and he’s described as a white man in his 20, about 5-foot-7 with dirty blonde hair, a thin build and acne on his face.

Officers are responding to a report of a robbery of the Verabank at 902 East Palm Valley Blvd. The white male suspect is described as in his 20’s, about 5’7”, with dirty blonde hair, a thin build, and acne on his face. Call 911 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/rgt6vpry09 — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) June 1, 2020

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing glasses, a dark gray hoodie, light-colored baggy pants, a blue face mask and blue gloves.

Police say they believe he left the bank on foot and is headed north. No weapon was displayed, police say, and the Austin Police Department helicopter is assisting in the search.

Hutto Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also have K9 units helping track down the suspect.