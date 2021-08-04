Round Rock officer wounds suspect caught breaking into car Wednesday morning

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock police officer shot and wounded a suspect who was caught breaking into a car in a Round Rock neighborhood Wednesday morning.

RRPD Assistant Chief Willie Richards said reports came in from multiple people about someone breaking into cars around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, and after police found the suspect inside a car at 1024 Christopher Avenue, the suspect showed a handgun.

It was then an officer fired at the suspect, Richards said, and the suspect ran away. After authorities set up a perimeter and a Star Flight helicopter joined in to help find the suspect, the suspect was found at a Georgetown hospital with a gunshot wound. Richards said he didn’t know how the suspect got to the hospital, but the suspect is now in custody.

The handgun the suspect showed was found at the scene just off East McNeil Road and east of Interstate 35. Richards said no one else was injured in the incident. The officer who shot the suspect is on administrative leave, Richards said.

If anyone knows anything else about the incident, call RRPD.