Round Rock police looking for man accused of assault, kidnapping; female suspect has been arrested

David Harjenhausen and Melanie Wade (RRPD)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police have arrested one woman and are still looking for one man — both accused of assaulting and kidnapping.

Melanie Danielle Wade, 25, was arrested and charged for the Sept. 5 incident, when, police say, she and David Alan Harjenhausen, 31, assaulted a Round Rock woman in her own vehicle before driving her into Austin against her will.

According to Wade’s arrest affidavit, the assault happened at the intersection of South I-35 north at Hester’s Crossing. The victim told police she’d met Harjenhausen about a month before the incident at a local game room when he’d offered to drive her vehicle home.

At one point, the victim said Wade jumped in the vehicle and said, “B***h, this is his car.” Next, they drove dangerously through red lights into Austin, where they took her to FM 969 — threatening to torture and kill her.

Wade, of Round Rock, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping.

But police need the public’s help locating Harjenhausen, who they believe is armed and dangerous. If you have any information, you’re asked to call RRPD at (512) 218-5500.

