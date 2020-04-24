Round Rock police looking for 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police are trying to figure out where a 15-year-old girl went after leaving her home Thursday night.

Police are looking for Carli Powell, and they say she left her home in the Ryan’s Crossing subdivision at 1 p.m. Thursday without permission and they don’t know where she was going.

She’s 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has shaved brown hair and hazel eyes, and has a cross tattoo on her left thumb and an “X” tattoo on her left middle finger, authorities say.

She was last seen wearing a denim blue-colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and white shoes. She was carrying a red backpack, authorities say.

Anyone with any information about Powell should call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500 or submit tips using the Round Rock Police Department online tip form.