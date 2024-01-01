ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect, the department said Sunday.

The robbery happened Saturday at Mi Pueblito at 900 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock. RRPD said officers responded at 7:45 p.m. and were told a Spanish-speaking man entered the business with a firearm and demanded money.

(Round Rock Police Department)

The suspect left with an unknown amount of money in a black backpack with red stripes, RRPD said.

Police said people with information can contact Detective Bernie Villegas at 512-844-9568 or bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov.