Round Rock police investigating after man's body was found in ditch

Williamson County

Round Rock police

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a ditch behind a H-E-B plus! supermarket.

A police spokesman could not say whether the death is considered suspicious.

Round Rock police tweeted about the incident just before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The Tweet said the body was found behind the store’s location at 1700 East Palm Valley Blvd, which is just north of Highway 79.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death, and police said there is no danger to the public.

