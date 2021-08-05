Round Rock police identify suspect seen breaking into cars, shot by police

Round Rock police are looking for an armed suspect around Christopher Avenue on Wednesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department has identified the man wounded in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning. Witnesses say he was breaking into cars.

Police identified him as Jack Whitaker III, 19, of Round Rock. Whitaker will be booked into the Williamson County Jail on an aggravated assault on a public servant charge when he is released from the hospital. Attorney information for Whitaker was not yet listed online.

He has more charges pending, according to police, and he is currently on probation for burglary of a motor vehicle charges in McLennan County, where Waco is located.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Christopher Avenue after witnesses reported a man breaking into cars in the area.

Officers say they saw Whitaker exit a vehicle. While trying to detain him, he reportedly pulled out a gun. One officer shot at him, and Whitaker ran away, police say.

Officers searched for Whitaker, but he was later found at a Georgetown hospital with a gunshot wound, police say. Whitaker’s injuries are non-life-threatening, and his gun was found at the scene off East McNeil Road.

The officer who shot Whitaker is on administrative leave, police say. The shooting is being investigated by the Round Rock Police Department, the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Rangers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.