Round Rock police identify person killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-35 Tuesday

1 person died and 2 others were injured in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning on I-35 in Round Rock. (Round Rock Police photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on southbound Interstate 35.

Police say Janette Gaither, 36, of Fort Worth died in the collision that happened on the highway between Hesters Crossing and State Highway 45.

The Tuesday crash involved an 18-wheeler and shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 for a few hours that morning. Police reported two other injuries in the crash.

If you saw the crash and haven’t spoken with police, officers ask you to call the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 218-5500 to report what you saw. Dashcam footage taken during this time would also be helpful to the investigation, police say. Anonymous tips can be submitted online here.