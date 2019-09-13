Round Rock police can hire 2 new victims’ assistants in new city budget

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Staffing is set to increase at the Round Rock Police Department after the City Council approved a new budget Thursday night totaling $444.7 million.

The new budget will not only allow police to hire two more officers, but the department will also add two new people to work with victims of crimes.

These new victims’ assistants will work with the police department’s Victims Services office, which currently includes two paid staff members and more than a dozen volunteers.

The Victims Services office will soon have its first operating budget thanks to Connie Whites, the wife of a fallen Round Rock police officer.

Whites told KXAN in May that she is starting the Victim Services and Community Services Fund in memory of her late husband, Officer Charles Whites. She took $150,000 in donations that people sent her to create the fund through the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation.