Round Rock police ask for help finding woman with Dementia and Alzheimer’s

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for help after a woman with Dementia and Alzheimer’s walked out of a hospital and did not return on Sunday.

Police tweeted that Patricia Coleman, 68, walked out of the north entrance of the Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital near A.W. Grimes and University Boulevard around 2 p.m.

She is described as having short black hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants and carrying a gray cardigan.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.