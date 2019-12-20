Round Rock PD: Man charged with aggravated assault, accused of shooting driver in the head

Breaking News
by: Billy Gates

Xavier Gutierrez. (Round Rock Police Department photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police say they have a man in custody suspected of shooting someone in the head while driving Sunday.

Authorities charged Xavier Gutierrez with aggravated assault with a weapon after they say he allegedly, without provocation, pulled up next to another vehicle and shot the driver in the head in the 13000 block of North A.W. Grimes Blvd.

The victim’s pickup ended up rolling off the road and crashing into a power pole. The victim is in stable condition, authorities say.

Gutierrez was arrested on an outstanding Travis County warrant for credit card abuse at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and after further investigation, connected Gutierrez to Sunday’s alleged incident.

