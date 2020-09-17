Round Rock nursing home residents find relief in relaxed state visitation guidelines

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Senior living communities across the state are finding relief in relaxed state and local visitation restrictions.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced limited visitation rules for those facilities on Aug. 6. Due to the new rules, the commission is also issuing more emergency measures for nursing homes to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Nestled at the edge of quiet neighborhoods on Round Rock’s west side is The Rose at Round Rock. The facility recently received approval to move forward with visitations.

“The virus has touched all of our lives, but it’s been especially challenging for older adults,” said Brian Haddock, executive director of The Rose at Round Rock. “Our residents have been patiently committed to remaining safe during the pandemic, so you can imagine how thrilled they are to finally have visitors again.”

This is all provided the Rose follow a series of state guidelines:

Visits must be scheduled in advance and by appointment only.

Outdoor visits take place in designated areas in a comfortable and safe outdoor visiting area separated from residents.

Indoor visits occur in a designated space and require plexiglass between the resident and visitor

All visitors must be screened and maintain a six-foot distance from residents at all times. Physical contact between residents and visitors is prohibited. Masks are required throughout visit as well as staff supervision.

Visitation areas must be sanitized between visits per CDC guidelines.

