Round Rock motorcyclist killed in weekend collision with pickup truck

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died during a collision with a pickup truck in Round Rock on Saturday afternoon, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

27-year-old Charles Clifton of Round Rock died at the scene when the motorcycle he was driving hit a truck at the intersection of East Palm Valley Boulevard and Georgetown Street just east of Interstate 35.

The driver of the pickup truck was unharmed, authorities say.

Officers responded to the scene a little before 3 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

