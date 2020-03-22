Round Rock man with large kitchen knife arrested in alleged robbery

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) —A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday after claims that he robbed a woman with a large kitchen knife.

The woman told Round Rock police that she was in the parking lot of the shopping center at 1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard when a man, later identified as Carlos Eduardo Orozco, came up to her with a knife in his waistband and demanded money.

According to Round Rock police, Orozco got away in a red Hyundai, but officers were able to find him based off the license plate information provided by the victim. Once pulled over, Orozco matched the suspect’s description and was in possession of a large knife, police say.

He was arrested and transported to the Williamson County Jail. Orozco is facing a felony charge of aggravated robbery.