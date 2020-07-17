Round Rock man missing for more than 3 weeks now considered ‘endangered’

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are still searching for a man who has been missing for more than three weeks, and an updated bulletin now states he may be in danger.

Christopher Thomas Branham was last seen June 24 at the Red Roof Inn at 1990 North Interstate 35, according to a release from police.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored work boots.

Anyone with information can email Detective Patrick Turck at PTurck@roundrocktexas.gov or call 512-218-7048.

