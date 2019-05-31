Round Rock man indicted on murder charge in connection to apartment shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A grand jury in Williamson County has indicted a man on a murder charge after a shooting in a Round Rock apartment back in February that left one person dead.

The shooting took place on Monday, February 18 at the 650 block of Louis Henna Boulevard. The victim, 73-year-old John Scott Lyman was found dead in his apartment with several gunshot wounds.

The suspect, 55-year-old Kenneth Gregory Knight, was taken to St. David’s Hospital in Round Rock after suffering a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.

Knight told investigators he went to Lyman’s apartment to pay a debt. He said Lyman was his bookie.

According to Knight, Lyman pulled a gun on him because he did not have enough money to pay his debt. He said when he pushed the gun away from his face it went off striking him near his left eye.

After being shot, Knight said he “found a gun nearby” and he and Lyman fought over it before it went off, hitting Lyman. He said Lyman moved towards the couch prompting him to fire the gun several more times.

At the scene, police reportedly found two weapons: a pink and black .22 caliber Sig Sauer pistol and a .22 caliber revolver.

Police say they asked Knight if he owned the Sig Sauer pistol, which he denied.

During the investigation, Knight gave police permission to search his cell phones. The search revealed multiple photos of a pink and black Sig Sauer pistol. According to police, the pistol seen in the photos had damage on the frame similar to the one found at the crime scene.

Knight was convicted in 2001 on charges of passing bad checks in Missouri. He served four years in prison and due to his conviction was not allowed to have a firearm outside of his residence.

A Williamson County grand jury indicted Knight for murder on Thursday. There is no word yet on when his trial will begin.