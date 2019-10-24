Round Rock man arrested, accused of road rage leading to SWAT standoff

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested in Round Rock Wednesday night after an act of road rage escalated into a SWAT standoff.

Around 9 p.m. Round Rock police were called to Southbound Interstate Highway 35 and U.S. Highway 79 for a report of road rage. The report said a driver was intentionally ramming into other vehicles on the road.

The suspect was later identified as 37-year-old Craig Allen Henry. Police say Henry crashed his car into a ditch between the highway and the frontage road near US 79. According to police, Henry then barricaded himself.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to help extricate Henry. He was eventually detained and arrested around 11:20 p.m. Round Rock police say he will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a public servant.