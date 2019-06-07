Round Rock man accused of robbery, shooting man near Cedar Ridge High School

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( KXAN / RRPD )

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police have arrested a man accused of robbery and a shooting at an apartment complex near Cedar Ridge High School on Thursday.

According to a release from Round Rock Police Department, Kahli Tyre McQuitty, 21, robbed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2500 Louis Henna Boulevard, which appears to be the Townhomes at Double Creek, on Thursday morning — causing a brief lock down of CRHS.

Police say the victim says he was robbed at gunpoint. Another man was injured in the incident and was in stable condition on Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation.