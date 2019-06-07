Round Rock man accused of robbery, shooting man near Cedar Ridge High School
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police have arrested a man accused of robbery and a shooting at an apartment complex near Cedar Ridge High School on Thursday.
According to a release from Round Rock Police Department, Kahli Tyre McQuitty, 21, robbed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2500 Louis Henna Boulevard, which appears to be the Townhomes at Double Creek, on Thursday morning — causing a brief lock down of CRHS.
Police say the victim says he was robbed at gunpoint. Another man was injured in the incident and was in stable condition on Thursday.
The incident is still under investigation.
More Williamson County Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Saturday declared Ozone Action Day
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.
For more information on ozone:Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Country music star Granger Smith's son drowns, family requests donations to local hospital
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Country music star Granger Smith's son died earlier this week after a "tragic accident," according to a post from his father on social media. Multiple media outlets are reporting the 3-year-old drowned.
In a statement from his label, Smith said doctors were not able to revive 3-year-old River Kelly Smith, and that the family had decided to donate the boy's organs to help other children.
"In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children's Medical Center in River's name," Smith's post said. "The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible."Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOUND: 18-year-old with autism who was missing in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is searching for any information on a missing 18-year-old with autism who may be non-verbal.
Andrew Hanson was last seen near North Rivera Circle in the area of Lakeline and 183.
Police describe him as:Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face