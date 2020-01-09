Round Rock man accused of burglarizing four businesses

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for help identifying a man accused of burglarizing four businesses over Christmas.

Between Dec. 24-26, police said the man hit locations near the intersection of State Highway 45 and Interstate 35 between midnight and 3 a.m.

Burger King at 2500 South Interstate 35

Approved Money Center at 2541 South Interstate 35

Cash Store at 603 Louis Henna Blvd.

Check N Go at 1201 South Interstate 35

His custom was to remove a lower window to get inside and then would put it back in place to not draw attention. He also appeared to sit on the sidewalk outside of the businesses to remove a window.

In at least one of the burglaries, the suspect waited about an hour after removing a window to see if an alarm would be activated.

The suspect is bald and covered his face with a dark-colored bandana.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Detective Dallas Jennings with Round Rock Police Department 512-218-7087.