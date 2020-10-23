Round Rock police say recent mail theft unlikely connected to voter fraud

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a string of mail box thefts near the Hermitage area — northwest of Round Rock.

Round Rock police say the suspect was arrested on drug-related charges.

“It’s disappointing to see the mail boxes broken into and bent up like that,” said mail theft victim, Mark Cabers.

Cabers lives catty-corner to one of the mail boxes hit off of Hallow Tree Boulevard. He says while its unfortunate to see any sort of theft take place, voter fraud did cross his mind given the timing of the theft.

Round Rock PD posted on its community Facebook saying there are no indications of voter fraud and the likely motive is identity theft.

Residents are now wondering how long it will take to get the boxes fixed.

Round Rock Mail Boxes off of Hallow Tree Blvd.

“I don’t anticipate this is going to happen anytime soon, not even in a month. I’ve requested repairs in the past because the boxes are so bad,” said a Hermitage area resident.

This resident, who’s lived in the area for over 20 years says postal service repairs have never been simple. She says she once went weeks without mail due to a broken lock on her box.

The United States Postal Service says it takes the security of the mail very seriously, and they plan to repair the boxes early next week.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible experience for our valued customers. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Round Rock West area with regards to their Centralized Box Units (CBUs), which were recently damaged. In every case, the Postal Service seeks to repair and/or replace damaged CBUs as quickly as possible. In this instance, new higher-security units are scheduled for installation early next week. Once the installation is complete, new keys will be issued to residents at the Round Rock West Station, 797 Sam Bass Road, and delivery will resume. ” United States Postal Service United Staes Postal Service

Until that time, customers may continue to retrieve mail/packages at the West Station location, during these hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Round Rock Police have not released name of the suspect involved. The United States Postal Service will continue investigating the suspect who could face felony charges.