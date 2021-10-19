Round Rock looks to replace water line pipes built in the 70s

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Round Rock is working to repair aging, old water lines throughout the city.

Round Rock City Council approved a contract at its Oct. 14 meeting to replace the lines in the Greenhill subdivision, which is just east of Interstate 35 near Mays Street.

The City of Round Rock’s water line replacement program targets water lines based on their age, history of leaks, breaks and other problems. Replacing these water lines allows for the reliable delivery of drinking water to residents of Round Rock.

COURTESY: Round Rock Greenhill neighborhood.

The City replaces these water lines using a method called pre-chlorinated pipe bursting. The technique allows less impact to City customers by minimizing the time individual water lines are out-of-service.

To date, the City has completed eight projects, replacing approximately 20 miles of existing water lines. The City is averaging approximately 4 miles of repair per year.

This project in Greenhill will replace about 2.5 miles of water lines. The lines being replaced were installed in the 1970s and have a history of breaks.

The project was awarded to SKE Construction, LLC for a total cost of $2,022,746.67.