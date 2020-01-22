Round Rock locals wonder why several shopping center restaurants have closed

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A delicious Greek meal seems to be the only thing lunchgoers can get their hands on at a shopping center in Round Rock. ​

And people there are wondering why.​

Fire & Ice Pizza Bar permanently closed in Round Rock Shopping Center

A handful of restaurants have shut down inside the Boardwalk shopping center.​ It’s across from Home Depot on the northeast corner of I-35 and State Highway 45.​

Around lunch time on any given day, you’ll find the strip across from the Home Depot packed, for one reason.

“Yeah this place is packed, “said one Round Rock local. “Usually most of the tables are used.”

He’s talking about Zorba’s Greek Restaurant.

It comes bearing in and out foot traffic, and a near capacity parking lot around lunch time. It’s been inside the Boardwalk shopping center since the early 2000s.

Other restaurants along the strip haven’t had the same success; lock boxes now hang outside their doors. Along with the lock boxes are empty signage and postings outside. A couple of units read: Lockout notice.

“It shows open on Google,” said another lunchgoer.

​This man came to eat at the pizza place Tuesday. He left ​dumbfounded by the number of restaurants that have shut down.

Vista Property took over the boardwalk back in March of 2019. The CFO of the company says at least two of the tenants were behind on their rent before they took over. The Vista CFO says they didn’t raise rent. ​​

Royal Chenab closed down Dec. 3rd 2019.

A pizza place, a BBQ place and a Chinese restaurant once offered variety.​ But until new tenants come in, Greek seems to be the go-to. ​​

“I don’t think it’s a location issue. They’re both in the same location. One was appealing to their customers,” said a Round Rock local.

The leasing team is looking at new prospects.

The new property management company says they do diligent market research and make sure the rent costs are in line with the property values.​

