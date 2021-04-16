Round Rock ISD votes to keep current mask rules after meeting stretches into Friday morning

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District Board of Trustees decided to keep current mask rules at its schools for the rest of the year after a marathon meeting that lasted into Friday morning.

The board voted 5-2 to keep current rules in place for the final six weeks of the school year, which means students, staff and visitors have to wear masks anywhere on school grounds and in school vehicles. In March, the board made an amendment to the rule saying masks could be removed outdoors if people were socially distanced from one another.

Trustees Danielle Weston and Mary Bone were the two who voted against keeping the current rules in place.

Weston’s position was to not require masks for kids 10 years and younger and allow kids to take masks off when they were outdoors even if they weren’t socially distanced.

Others felt removing current mask rules was counterintuitive. KXAN’s Alex Caprariello reported two days before the vote that parents circulated petitions to keep the mask rules and board member Tiffanie Harrison said she’d rather have the board focus on other matters — like hiring a new superintendent.