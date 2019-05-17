Round Rock ISD trustees approve 3.5% pay bump for all employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Round Rock Independent School District trustees approved a districtwide pay increase for all employees for the coming school year, the district announced in a press release Friday.

All employees will get a 3.5% pay bump after trustees approved the move at its Thursday board meeting.

“The salary increase will cost the District $14.2 million and is included in the 2019-2020 budget, slated to be adopted in June,” officials wrote.

Here’s how it will affect different employees:

Teachers, librarians and nurses will see a $1,800 general pay increase and an adjustment to steps in years one to 10 to alleviate compression between years of service

Counselors and other licensed professionals will see a $2,212 general pay increase

Other pay grades will receive an increase equal to 3.5% of the pay range midpoint

“We understand the importance of investing in our staff and know that by investing in them we are investing in our students and their futures,” said Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Steve Flores in the news release. “We are fortunate to have some of the best educators, professionals and employees in the nation and be in a position to provide them with a compensation increase in appreciation for their talent and all they do for our students.”

You can find the full updated compensation plans on the Round Rock ISD Board website.