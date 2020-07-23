Round Rock ISD teachers: ‘on-campus instruction will be identical to virtual’

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — In-person learning for students in the Round Rock Independent School District will be identical to virtual instruction from home, several RRISD teachers have shared with KXAN.

Multiple teachers, under the promise of anonymity, shared the discussion topics and Powerpoint slides from an all-staff meeting held Thursday morning.

They said their motive to reveal the plans was to help parents make more informed decisions for their kids.

The teachers said students who report to campus will have an assigned classroom and desk where they will stay for the entire day and complete the same virtual work as students at home. Assigned educators will “monitor” the room of students.

They said the district’s purpose for a “100% virtual instructional model” is to ensure equity in the educational experience for all students, allow them to transition between the two models seamlessly and help teachers focus on a single instructional model.

But this strategy might conflict with preconceived notions parents might have about what on-campus learning and interactions with teachers looks like.

“I don’t think [parents] realize that is what [students] are going to be doing if they select the in-person option as opposed to staying at home,” one teacher said. “And this could all change as our COVID cases change, but for right now, this is how school is going to be.”

“Seems like an unnecessary risk,” a different RRISD teacher, familiar with the situation, said. “Parents should know what they are getting into.”

Administrators with the RRISD would not officially confirm these details but said that on-campus plans are currently being finalized.

According to the district, the most recent survey revealed RRISD parents were split: About 50% said they would send their students to campus while the other half said they would keep them at home.

According to the published plans on the RRISD website, “students participating in on-campus learning will follow a traditional Monday through Friday schedule and be assessed on their mastery of the TEKS standards.”

The district says students will be confined to the same classroom or work space during periods of high disease activity, which will be lessened as the local COVID-19 activity lessens.

The district will host a virtual town hall next Thursday, July 30, where on-campus instruction plans in middle and high school will be discussed. The town hall for elementary students is on Tuesday.

There is also a survey sent on Wednesday that asks for parents most likely choice which will remain open until at least Aug. 6.

