Round Rock ISD prepares for at-home learning with laptop pick-up

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — School districts across Central Texas are adjusting to the new normal of online education with a learning-at-home environment doled out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two of the largest school districts in Central Texas, Round Rock ISD and Austin ISD, will begin at-home instruction led by teachers on Monday, April 6.

Last week, Round Rock ISD offered a laptop pick-up through Friday for students that don’t have the necessary electronic devices at home. As evidenced by the video above, the lines were rather long outside of Cedar Ridge High School for laptop pick-up on Wednesday.

Round Rock police officer were outside of the school and at nearby intersections to control traffic. The district encouraged parents to pick them up on Wednesday ahead of the rainy weather.

On Friday, AISD announced that it is closing all schools indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.