Round Rock ISD is working to facilitate better mental health for its students during school closures

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Independent School District is working to provide its students with counseling and behavioral health resources and services while schools remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RRISD’s telehealth counseling services are made possible through its partnership with Bluebonnet Trails Community Service. Parents will have access to weekly Facebook live streams with the district’s Director of Behavioral Health to provide them with tools to help their children through stress and anxiety.

Students will be able to communicate with counselors through email. They are encouraged to message their counselor with any questions or concerns. Counselors will share resources and information with students and work with them to address their individual needs.

Parents can also contact counselors over the phone to share student concerns or information. Any parent interested in scheduling a phone call can email their child’s counselor to set up a time or visit the Counseling Services Department website.

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services has moved their counseling services to a telehealth platform to continue to serve the student body during the school closures. Any student who was seeing a therapist from BTCS at their school has the option to continue their sessions via telehealth services. More information can be provided through the student’s school’s counselor.

The district is also providing access to the Counseling Services Resources online library. This gives students access to a wide range of information and on a variety of topics tailored for different grades.

Additionally, RRISD’s Director of Behavioral Health Dr. Amy Grosso will host a series of live sessions focused on behavioral health topics for parents. These sessions will be held on the Round Rock ISD Council of PTA Facebook page. The schedule for the live sessions will be posted to the page the week before the event. Recordings of the streams will be made available on the Behavioral Health Support Resources online library.

Students and parents will also have access to a series of short videos going over resources and activities to help manage stress and anxiety and promote better mental health. These videos can also be found on the Behavioral Health Support Resources online library.