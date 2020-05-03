Round Rock ISD grads get opportunity to celebrate with Commencement Walk

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Senior graduates of Round Rock ISD can still celebrate their accomplishments among family with a planned Commencement Walk at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

With all full-fledged, in-person graduation ceremonies canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, RRISD is offering an “experience that provides an in-person family commencement event while observing social distancing guidelines,” according to the RRISD website.

The celebrating graduates will get to walk the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex football field separately to Pomp and Circumstance and receive their diploma cover.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Flores, school principals and the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees will be in attendance to honor the students. Professional photographers will be available to help families capture the special moment.

Commencement Walk Schedule

May 18: Success High School (8 – 11 a.m.)

May 18: Early College High School (5 – 8 p.m.)

May 19: Stony Point High School

May 20: McNeil High School

May 21: Cedar Ridge School

May 22: Westwood High School

May 23: Round Rock High School

RRISD says it still intends to provide its seniors a virtual graduation experience, which is scheduled to premiere online June 5 at 7 p.m. The virtual graduation videos will also be available to download and share on social media.

The district is also potentially working to reserve the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for August 6, 7 and 8 for a potential in-person graduation ceremony, if environmental circumstances and direction from local governments on large gatherings allow, the website says.