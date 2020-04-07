Round Rock ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock ISD employee who prepared and distributed curbside meals has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The district says the employee was working at Anderson Mill Elementary and the last time that person was on campus was March 31.

Everyone who worked with the employee is now quarantined for 14 days.

In a letter to the RRISD community, Superintendent Steve Flores:

Round Rock ISD Parents and Guardians,



Today, our District was informed that a Round Rock ISD employee has received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.



This employee is a food service worker who most recently prepared and distributed curbside meals at Anderson Mill Elementary School. The employee’s last day on campus was Tuesday, March 31. All members of the food services team who worked with this employee are quarantining for the next 14 days. Over the weekend, the food preparation area at Anderson Mill was cleaned and sanitized. Meal distribution continues at the school with a new team.



Safety is paramount as our dedicated employees work to ensure students have what they need as campuses are closed. Our certified food service workers wear gloves to prepare and distribute meals, and after each use, the food preparation area is sanitized.



More mandatory practices include social distancing while at work and frequent handwashing. Beginning tomorrow, all food service workers at each of the District’s 13 meal distribution locations will also wear face-coverings over their nose and mouth.



Words can’t express our gratitude for our food service staff, whose work and dedication enable us to continue to deliver a critical service to our students during this public health emergency. Our thoughts are with our employee and their family as well as everyone affected by COVID-19.

Round Rock ISD says moving forward, all food service workers will wear masks in addition to the gloves they already wear.

A new team will serve meals at the school.