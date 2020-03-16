Round Rock ISD closing through April 3 due to coronavirus

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District is suspending normal school operations through April 3, with students returning April 6, district officials announced Monday.

Officials said there’s a potential that schools could remain closed indefinitely “as our state and nation responds to the global pandemic,” so the April 6 date is subject to change.

During the period, all Round Rock ISD facilities are closed for instruction and other purposes, including UIL events, athletics, rentals, field trips, after-school programs and other campus activities.

