Live Now
AISD officials provide update on district’s response to COVID-19

Round Rock ISD closing through April 3 due to coronavirus

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
round rock isd_485830

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District is suspending normal school operations through April 3, with students returning April 6, district officials announced Monday.

Officials said there’s a potential that schools could remain closed indefinitely “as our state and nation responds to the global pandemic,” so the April 6 date is subject to change.

During the period, all Round Rock ISD facilities are closed for instruction and other purposes, including UIL events, athletics, rentals, field trips, after-school programs and other campus activities.

KXAN will be updating this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss