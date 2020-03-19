Round Rock HS choir students turn time apart into ‘quaran-singing’

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Call it “Choir-antine” or “quaran-singing,” Round Rock High School vocalists are making the most of being apart during the COVID-19 outbreak and school shutdowns.
RRHS choir director Rae Grantham posted the clips on Twitter and Instagram where several of her students recorded videos of them singing, and then Grantham used the Acapella app to piece them together.
In such uncertain times where schools are closed through at least the beginning of April, the creativity being displayed to help achieve some sort of familiarity has been a shining light.
Be sure to have the sound up for, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”
And another one:
Grantham said her students just wanted to hear themselves singing together again.