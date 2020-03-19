Round Rock HS choir students turn time apart into ‘quaran-singing’

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Call it “Choir-antine” or “quaran-singing,” Round Rock High School vocalists are making the most of being apart during the COVID-19 outbreak and school shutdowns.

RRHS choir director Rae Grantham posted the clips on Twitter and Instagram where several of her students recorded videos of them singing, and then Grantham used the Acapella app to piece them together.

In such uncertain times where schools are closed through at least the beginning of April, the creativity being displayed to help achieve some sort of familiarity has been a shining light.

Be sure to have the sound up for, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

@rrhs_choir creating our virtual CHOIRantine with one of our favorite improv songs ♥️ a family that sings together stays together @LisaWRoebuck @rrisdfinearts @RoundRockISD “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” pic.twitter.com/Fx1M3T1Dpi — Rae Grantham (@Gran_Rae) March 17, 2020

And another one:

Certainly! Here’s another CHOIRantine video we put together pic.twitter.com/pcgV8KERbC — Rae Grantham (@Gran_Rae) March 18, 2020

Grantham said her students just wanted to hear themselves singing together again.