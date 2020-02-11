Round Rock homes, businesses burglarized over the weekend

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are looking for three men accused of breaking into several Round Rock businesses over the weekend.

Surveillance video caught the men ransacking at least four restaurants early Saturday morning. A fifth restaurant, Teapioca Lounge, had two stores burglarized over the weekend. However, Round Rock Police have not officially confirmed a connection between those break-ins and the other four restaurants.

After watching the surveillance footage, the general manager at Teapioca Lounge said he’s confident they are all being done by the same three suspects.

“The way the movement looks from the same guys, it might be related,” said Thomas Lurea, the GM at Teapioca Louge. “They are very agile, you can see them moving their arms and legs, distorting their bodies as they crawl through.”

When you examine the footage from Teapioca Lounge and the other four Round Rock commercial burglaries, there are some striking similarities.

In surveillance video from Beijing Express, three masked figures crawl on the floor. At Snack Room, the same three hoodies, two black in color and one white, crawl through broken glass.

In the two Teapioca break-ins, three people in those same sweatshirts and gloves push locked safes, filled with cash, across the floor.

“We’ve increased our security, added some new sensors. We are working to get our surveillance top-notch,” Lurea said.

The Greenhouse Local Craft Food restaurant and Sunrise Teahouse were the other two small businesses that were hit.

These two burglaries are the second and third Teapioca location to get hit during the start of 2020. Their Lakeline branch was targeted last month.

Round Rock Police have not confirmed the Teapioca Lounge suspects are the same as the other commercial burglaries.

Residential Break-Ins

In The Settlement neighborhood, right down the street from the strip mall targeted over the weekend, several homes were also broken-into.

One woman said someone entered her home in the middle of the night while she and her family were sleeping and stole her jewelry, family heirlooms, cell phones and other expensive electronics.

“It’s terrible. So terrible. I am terrified and feel very afraid. I feel very unsafe,” said Tina Nguyen.

Police told Nguyen that three other homes were hit and that detectives expect more reports to come in over time.

Police told neighbors the burglars were entering people’s homes through their back door. Neighbors KXAN spoke to said they woke up to find their back gates wide open.

“I’m at the mercy of whoever decides to walk through and say, ‘how about this car? How about this house?'” said Daniel Tuttle, whose car was broken into over night. “It’s scary. It’s annoying. All of the above.”

Round Rock Police haven’t connected the home burglaries to the store break-ins, but they said they are investigating them all.