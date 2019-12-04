Round Rock high school students pay tribute to beloved lead custodian

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — While Eddy Moreno is usually working behind the scenes as lead custodian at Westwood High School in Round Rock, he was recently recognized by the district superintendent as this month’s “Round Rock Star.”

Students went a step further, however.

They put together a tribute video to show him how grateful they are for all that he does.

“Hi, Eddy, you are so amazing and you make Westwood feel like such a good home,” one student says. “You make everybody happy and you’re such a great addition to staff and we love you. And I would personally die for you.”

Several Westwood clubs and teams make an appearance, including student council members, the swim team and cheerleaders.

Moreno told KXAN he was surprised and touched by the video.

“We never think people notice what you do, but even for someone like me, a custodian…” says Moreno. “People do see, they see things, luckily it was me that they noticed that I do what I like to do.”

He has been the lead custodian at Westwood for six years and employed with the district for 11.