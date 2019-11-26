Round Rock house fire leaves 85-year-old man in life-threatening condition

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Fire Department contained a house fire Monday afternoon that left an 85-year-old man in life-threatening condition, according to the City of Round Rock.

The city says the man was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire and was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

(Round Rock Fire Department)

Multiple dogs were loose on the property and were secured by Animal Control. The city is still working to confirm the exact number of animals.

Crews are working to suppress any remaining hot spots to the fire. RRFD received the call around 5:05 p.m. for the 500 block of South Kenney Fort Boulevard near Highway 79.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available