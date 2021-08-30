Round Rock firefighter part of task force helping people in areas hit by Hurricane Ida

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock firefighter is part of a statewide task force helping relief efforts in places hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.

Gunther von Seltmann, a battalion chief for the Round Rock Fire Department, left for Louisiana on Sunday morning with the Texas State Task Force 1 to assist first responders in operations.

The task force took “specialized and technical equipment to support and work in coordinated efforts” with emergency crews. The task force is sponsored by the Texas A&M Engineerings extension service and is one of the 28 federal teams that operate under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue system.

