Round Rock father accused of beating 3-month-old to death

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock father has been arrested in connection to the death of his three-month-old child, who police say died after being beaten.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Roselynn Williams, the three-month-old child of Malik Joshua Williams, 22, was taken to the hospital on Aug. 3, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the emergency room physician told the officer on the scene that the baby’s injuries included multiple healing fractures to the chest and skull, in addition to several abdominal cavity/bowel abnormalities.

When police questioned Williams, he allegedly told police he had been giving Roselynn a bath, laid her on the bed and came back in to find that she had rolled onto the floor, the affidavit said. He said she wasn’t breathing when he found her.

According to police, Williams later told them that he had squeezed the baby too hard and had been too rough with her because he was frustrated.

According to the affidavit, Williams re-enacted what happened with a doll and his actions did not match the stories he’d told police — which police say already had many inconsistencies.

At that point, Williams was arrested.

At the Round Rock Police Department, Williams reportedly told police he had intentionally hit the baby’s head against the wooden railing of her bassinet and that he had squeezed her abdomen with his hands — and that he had done both before. Earlier, he had told police he’d done both things accidentally.

Police say Williams admitted he’d squeezed her neck for 2-3 minutes that night and that, in doing so, “he knew that she would die,” the affidavit said.

The doctor who performed the autopsy told police there was evidence of non-accidental trauma on the baby’s body.

Williams is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old. He is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail.