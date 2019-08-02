Round Rock daycare shut down amid list of issues

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, a troubled Round Rock daycare was ordered by the Texas Health and Human Services Department to shut down permanently amid allegations of falsifying records and repeated negligent conditions.

In a letter to Lillian Marquez, CEO of Cradles to Kids II — located at 2011 Stratford Drive — the Texas HHSC explained that the daycare’s permit to operate had been revoked.

According to the letter, Cradles to Kids II’s shutdown stemmed from several actions over the years deemed to be deficient and potentially dangerous to the safety of children left in its care.

Most recently, the daycare was cited for providing false identifying information for someone who was providing care to children. According to Texas HHSC, the business received notice in May that the person was not allowed to be present, but Cradles to Kids II allegedly continued allowing this person to be present during operation.

Cradles to Kids II is also accused of falsifying a fire inspection report back in May 2012. At that time, a verified fire inspection hadn’t been conducted since 2008, according to the letter.

According to Texas HHSC, during the most current two-year compliance history, the daycare had 18 deficiencies cited. These deficiencies included seven high-risk standard areas including:

lack of current background checks for employees

director not operating in compliance

infant care

caregivers lacking first-aid training

lack of safe sleep policies for infants

lack of a vehicle alarm

Additionally, Texas HHSC says there were seven medium-high level deficiencies cited in the areas of:

annual training for caregivers

infant care

lack of current fire inspection

required admission information

failing to correct sanitation inspection violations

expired medications

failure to maintain loose fill surfacing

According to Texas HHSC, the daycare also did not provide documentation of emergency drills.

These deficiencies that the Texas HHSC found include the background check of the person previously mentioned on July 11; an instance of an infant sleeping in a restrictive device on May 20; and a deficiency related to the fit of sheets on cribs in June 2018.

Per the letter, Cradles to Kids II has been determined by the HHSC to pose “a risk to the health and safety of children” and is no longer in operation.

Tonight at 9 and 10 p.m. on KXAN News, Investigator Kevin Clark takes a further look into Cradles to Kids II.