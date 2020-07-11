Round Rock City Council postpones local elections until next May

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council voted to postpone the city’s general and special elections — which were originally scheduled for this May — until May 1, 2021.

Council member Hilda Montgomery was the only dissenting vote in the 6-1 vote.

In March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing local elections in the state to be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Due to circumstances related to COVID-19, the City was forced to consider several options for holding our elections,” Mayor Craig Morgan said. “The motion presented and voted upon at last night’s Council meeting moved the election to the uniform date that occurs in May by City Charter and ordinance.”

Round Rock says that Mayor Morgan and council members Will Peckham and Tammy Young will continue to serve in their positions until they are filled in May 2021.

For more information on Round Rock’s local elections, click here.