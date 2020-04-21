Round Rock Chamber seeks COVID-19 mitigation through survey amid ‘retail-to-go’ launch

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Following Governor Abbott’s announcement allowing all retailers to provide curbside services, Round Rock’s Chamber of Commerce and other business organizations launched a survey.

The survey aims to find out what it would take for small business owners to get back on their feet once some or all COVID-19 mitigation restrictions are lifted.

“We understand that there are many surveys out right now seeking your input – but this one really is different,” said Jason Ball, Round Rock Chamber President and CEO. “It is supported by the largest group of business assistance organizations in Williamson County. The information gathered will be compiled and relayed to decision makers as quickly as possible.

The survey is in conjunction with area Chambers of Commerce, Economic Development groups, policy makers, and other business assistance groups of the communities in Williamson County.

Meanwhile, hundreds of small businesses across Williamson County are preparing for their retail-to-go model opening come Friday.

“We sell apparel, shoes, aesthetically pleasing things,” said Amy Kerley, Mercantile on Main Owner. “Many of our customers come in because they’re thriving on our neighbor businesses. We are really pleased that they can now get out of the house, and have that interaction. That’s what we are missing as boutique owners.”

The retail shopping experience warrants emotional experience for many. People are use to seeing a product, touching it and being able to connect with it.

Amy Kerley owns two boutiques in Round Rock, one of them is the Mercantile on Main. Kerley says, that connection can happen if retail owners can adapt quickly.

“Many of our customers come in because they’re thriving in our neighbor businesses and restaurants,” said Kerley. “I think retail is going to change forever because of COVID-19.”

It’s already changed for her.

Kerley has been marketing her product on social media, offering do-it-yourself virtual classes and Facebook Lives, which allow customers to still connect with a product. As a small business, she’s also delivered nearly 500 packages, which have included her Round Rock Cares T-shirts.

Round Rock Main Street

“One of the things we implemented right off the bat was donating to the Round Rock Cares fund. Not a lot of Downtowns are doing a lot,” said Kerley. “We wanted to do the Round Rock water tower T-shirt, which is the logo we exclusively carry at the Mercantile on Main. We’re donating 100% of the sales. Being able to offer curbside service… if you’ve figured it out, then you’re thriving.”

Meanwhile, the Round Rock Chamber is weighing options for businesses that have shutdown entirely.

“We are trying to measure how much time those businesses can operate in a restricted type of way, before they become unsuitable,” said Jason Ball, Round Rock Chamber of Commerce. “We are also trying to measure ISD’s not returning to school. Is that going to be a blockage for bringing the workforce back?”

These questions, among many others are things they hope the Williamson County-wide online business survey can answer.

The online survey ends next week, it takes under 10 minutes to take.