‘Round Rock Cares’ fund raises $356K for small business, second round of funding to come

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — For weeks, many small business owners have been trying to get loans to help them stay afloat. In Round Rock though, dozens of small businesses have not had to wait.

Round Rock Cares has raised $356,000 and helped 160 small businesses in the 21 days since it was created by community leaders with an initial $100,000. The fund hopes to be sending out more checks soon.

“The collaboration between the City of Round Rock, the Round Rock Chamber, Dell Technologies and the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation has made amazing things happen for so many,” said Nyle Maxwell, Community Foundation Chair. “I also want to give a special thanks to Emerson and RBank who have led the way in our corporate community with $10,000 matches each. And I want to single out Mayor Craig Morgan for exemplifying the kind of leadership you hope you see in your leaders during a time of crisis.”

Like many small businesses, Sunni Petty’s company ‘Petty Tile and Carpet’ has been operating as a bare bones program.

“We’re not able to have our showroom open where people can come in and select samples and see products,” said Sunny Petty, Owner of Petty Tile and Carpet.

Sunny Petty and her sister have owned the tile and carpet company for 14 years in Round Rock. COVID-19 has halted production, throwing their financial future into uncertainty. The Round Rock Cares program alleviated some of that worry.

Owners of Petty Tile and Carpet, Round Rock. Round Rock Cares recipients.

“If you were to just go apply for a small business load, then you’re looking at a whole lot more paperwork and hoops you have to jump through,” said Petty. “You’re also talking about at least 30 days before the money is accessible.”

Petty applied for the Round Rock Cares grant. Within a week and a half, she was approved and her lease was paid. The only qualifications are to have 50 or fewer employees, and a valid Round Rock business address.

There are currently 50 businesses on the wait list for potential Round 2 funding, according to the Community Foundation.

“We’ve cut hundreds of checks at this point, we’re an office of two,” said Amy Merida, Community Foundation Executive Director. “We’re at at least $370,000 now.”

More than $1 million in needs have been identified by the businesses applying for assistance.

“While the community outpouring of support has been amazing, there is still a need for more donations,” said Merida. “More businesses need assistance, so we’re asking for those who haven’t given to consider making a donation today.”

Community members and businesses can contribute by visiting roundrockcares.org.

Businesses with 50 full-time equivalent employees or fewer that want to be considered for the next round of funding should send an email to info@roundrockcares.org with the subject line: RRC Funding Round 2. Please include business name, contact name, business address and contact email address.