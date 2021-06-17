Round Rock breaks ground on new $30 million library

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Round Rock is clearing out space for its new public library.

A groundbreaking took place just north of the existing library on East Liberty Avenue in downtown Round Rock. Renderings show what it will look like.

The three-story building will include a 300-car parking garage. The library will also have an outdoor garden space, conference rooms and space for kids to play and learn.

Construction will cost about $30 million. It’s funded through sales tax revenue.

“People kind of ask, ‘why do you need a library?’ But you know we average over 300,000 people that come to our library. It’s foot traffic in our downtown area — people will then go to our restaurants and stuff and shop, and so we’ve just outgrown it, and so we need it modernized and bigger,” said Mayor Craig Morgan.

Round Rock’s new library is expected to open by November 2023.